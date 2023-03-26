KIM leader advocates for strengthened accord with Baghdad

Shafaq News / In a Sunday press conference, Irfan Abdulaziz, the General Guide of the Kurdistan Islamic Movement, underscored the merits of forging a robust agreement with Baghdad, contending that it would be in the best interest of the Kurdistan region, while reiterating the constitutional safeguard of the region's entity.

Abdulaziz addressed the media, stressing the need for concerted efforts and collaboration among all stakeholders amidst the prevailing political disputes in the region, which have adversely affected the citizens of Kurdistan.

"The region needs to be in agreement with Baghdad, which is now stronger than before," Abdulaziz averred, adding that the recent accords between Erbil and Baghdad were laudable and particularly beneficial for the Kurdistan region, given the withdrawal of support from various parties previously closely aligned with it.

Earlier in the day, Masoud Barzani's headquarters vehemently criticized comments made by a US official, who had reportedly described the Kurdistan region's entity as "cartoonish" in the media.

Regarding any attempts to influence the region's entity, the General Guide of the Kurdistan Islamic Movement elucidated that "the entity of the region is constitutionally protected, and no one can interfere with it, as the Iraqi constitution stipulates that any constitutional change requires the non-objection of three provinces."

Abdulaziz also commended the decision by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to set parliamentary elections for November 18th, arguing that any further delay would have deleterious effects on the overall situation and the citizens of the region.

Earlier in the day, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, issued a regional decree establishing November 18th as the date for the forthcoming parliamentary elections in the region.