Kurdistan Parliament stresses its support for the Integrity Commission's independence

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-26T16:49:14+0000
Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Parliament confirmed its support for the Integrity Commission's independence in the region to confront corruption, indicating its intention to hold a joint meeting to find a better working mechanism.

Deputy Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament, Hayman Hawrami, said in a statement that he visited today the Integrity Commission in the region, indicating that the Presidency of the Parliament decided to benefit from the annual vacation of Parliament and visit all ministries and government institutions, and monitor Implementing laws in government institutions.

Hawrami stressed, "Parliament's support for the independence of the Integrity Commission in its work to confront corruption."

The statement also quoted the head of the Kurdish Integrity Commission, Ahmed Anwar, saying, "There are many files in the courts and legal measures have been taken against them."

According to the statement, "it was decided to hold a joint meeting between the Parliamentary Integrity Committee and the Judicial Council and the Integrity Commission to find a better mechanism in the face of corruption."

