Kurdistan Parliament resumes session, approves activation of election commission

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Parliament reconvened its session on Monday after it was adjourned due to a "physical brawl among deputies." During the resumed session, the parliament voted to activate the Independent High Electoral Commission.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the Kurdistan Parliament approved the decision to activate the independent electoral commission, with 58 deputies voting in favor of the resolution.

This decision comes despite the occurrence of the physical altercation and tensions that arose during the parliamentary session.

Yesterday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc announced submitting a request to the Parliament Presidency, proposing the addition of two items to the agenda of today's session. One of the items included the activation of the Independent High Electoral Commission and conducting a referendum in the region, while the second item involved amending the election law.

However, it was revealed that no agreement was reached on these two matters with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.