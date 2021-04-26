Kurdistan Parliament deliberates the domestic violence against women in the region

Shafaq News/ Committees of the Kurdistan Parliament convened today, Sunday, to discuss the surge of domestic violence in the region.

The meeting brought together the rapporteurs of the committees for Women Rights, social affairs, Human rights, Interior, security, and local councils.

The attendees deliberated the issue of domestic violence in general, and against women in particular, and the prevalence of this phenomenon in society.

The meeting decided to form a joint committee, commence data collection, establish a channel with the executive and judicial authorities and other relevant parties to address the gaps in the domestic violence law, or draft a new bill.