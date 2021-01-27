Kurdistan Parliament condemns two Iranian movies that "damage" Iranian-Kurdish relations

Shafaq News / The Presidency of the Kurdistan Parliament condemned the two Iranian movies about ISIS' attempt to invade Erbil.

Deputy Speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament, Hayman Hawrami, told reporters today, "We in the Kurdistan Parliament refuse to distort the facts through the two films produced by one of the official Iranian news agencies. They are nothing but an incorrect and unsuccessful act."

Hawrami added, "the production of such movies inflicts severe damage on the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, with which we have very good relations", hoping that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take an official position on the issue.

On Tuesday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, criticized the Iranian Fars News Agency for producing two films that insulted the historical relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region, hurt the feelings of the Kurdish people and do not "represent the principles and morals that characterize the martyr General Qassem Soleimani."