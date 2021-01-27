Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan Parliament condemns two Iranian movies that "damage" Iranian-Kurdish relations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-27T08:26:05+0000
Kurdistan Parliament condemns two Iranian movies that "damage" Iranian-Kurdish relations

Shafaq News / The Presidency of the Kurdistan Parliament condemned the two Iranian movies about ISIS' attempt to invade Erbil. 

Deputy Speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament, Hayman Hawrami, told reporters today, "We in the Kurdistan Parliament refuse to distort the facts through the two films produced by one of the official Iranian news agencies. They are nothing but an incorrect and unsuccessful act."

Hawrami added, "the production of such movies inflicts severe damage on the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, with which we have very good relations", hoping that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take an official position on the issue. 

On Tuesday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, criticized the Iranian Fars News Agency for producing two films that insulted the historical relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region, hurt the feelings of the Kurdish people and do not "represent the principles and morals that characterize the martyr General Qassem Soleimani."

related

The Turkmen component will participate in the elections within Kurdistan's election

Date: 2021-01-19 09:51:00
The Turkmen component will participate in the elections within Kurdistan's election

Kurdistan Parliament stresses its support for the Integrity Commission's independence

Date: 2021-01-26 16:49:14
Kurdistan Parliament stresses its support for the Integrity Commission's independence

16 Kurdish MPs demand discussing the issue of arresting journalists in the Parliament

Date: 2020-11-02 15:14:47
16 Kurdish MPs demand discussing the issue of arresting journalists in the Parliament

Baghdad has no excuse not to send the region’s share of the budget, Kurdish MP says

Date: 2021-01-27 07:57:12
Baghdad has no excuse not to send the region’s share of the budget, Kurdish MP says

Kurdistan Parliament to discuss the approval of the fiscal deficit law in a session

Date: 2020-11-15 12:10:20
Kurdistan Parliament to discuss the approval of the fiscal deficit law in a session

Kurdistan Parliament reschedules the special session dedicated to the salaries issue

Date: 2020-11-30 14:57:25
Kurdistan Parliament reschedules the special session dedicated to the salaries issue

Kurdistan Parliament introduces amendments to the region's tax code

Date: 2021-01-11 14:45:49
Kurdistan Parliament introduces amendments to the region's tax code

Two MPs of Gorran demand lifting immunity to appear before the court in Bashmaq case

Date: 2021-01-12 10:04:57
Two MPs of Gorran demand lifting immunity to appear before the court in Bashmaq case