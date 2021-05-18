Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan Parliament appoints Mona Yaqoub as head of the Human Rights Commission in the region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-18T09:50:06+0000
Kurdistan Parliament appoints Mona Yaqoub as head of the Human Rights Commission in the region

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Parliament approved on Tuesday assigning Mona Youhanna Yaqoub to the duties of the head of the Independent Commission for Human Rights in the region.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that Yaqoub achieved the majority by obtaining 71 votes from parliament members.

For her part, Parliament Speaker Rewaz Faiaq said that Yaqoub was elected out of 11 candidates who competed for the position.

Faiaq added that Yaqoub will hold the position for four years and can be extended for one session only.

related

Kurdistan Parliament deliberates the domestic violence against women in the region

Date: 2021-04-26 16:56:04
Kurdistan Parliament deliberates the domestic violence against women in the region

Two MPs of Gorran demand lifting immunity to appear before the court in Bashmaq case

Date: 2021-01-12 10:04:57
Two MPs of Gorran demand lifting immunity to appear before the court in Bashmaq case

Kurdistan Parliament hopes the Iraqi Parliament approves the budget bill

Date: 2021-03-31 07:59:41
Kurdistan Parliament hopes the Iraqi Parliament approves the budget bill

Kurdistan's Parliament approves the Protection of Cultural Objects Act

Date: 2021-04-28 12:33:35
Kurdistan's Parliament approves the Protection of Cultural Objects Act

Kurdistan Parliament submits a report on local refineries to KRG

Date: 2021-01-12 12:31:59
Kurdistan Parliament submits a report on local refineries to KRG

Chair of a parliamentary bloc hurled his footwear at the Kurdistan parliament Presidium

Date: 2021-03-31 10:47:43
Chair of a parliamentary bloc hurled his footwear at the Kurdistan parliament Presidium

Kurdish Parliament session to be held upcoming Tuesday

Date: 2021-05-16 15:05:54
Kurdish Parliament session to be held upcoming Tuesday

The Turkmen component will participate in the elections within Kurdistan's election

Date: 2021-01-19 09:51:00
The Turkmen component will participate in the elections within Kurdistan's election