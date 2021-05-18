Kurdistan Parliament appoints Mona Yaqoub as head of the Human Rights Commission in the region

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Parliament approved on Tuesday assigning Mona Youhanna Yaqoub to the duties of the head of the Independent Commission for Human Rights in the region.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that Yaqoub achieved the majority by obtaining 71 votes from parliament members.

For her part, Parliament Speaker Rewaz Faiaq said that Yaqoub was elected out of 11 candidates who competed for the position.

Faiaq added that Yaqoub will hold the position for four years and can be extended for one session only.