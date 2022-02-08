Kurdistan Parliament agrees on holding the legislative elections next September

Shafaq News / The Parliament of the Kurdistan region agreed to hold the legislative elections on their scheduled date, next September.

The news was announced by Zana Mulla Khalid, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc, following a meeting of the blocs in the Parliament.

"All blocs support the decision to hold the election", Khalid said, noting that all parties stressed the need for the Region to have its own constitution.

The parliamentary blocs also agreed to amend the election law. However, he indicated that the KDP did not support the amendment proposition if not necessary, because there is a gap in the electoral commission that needs to be addressed, he added.

Khalid noted that the electoral commission needs six months to prepare for the elections, and the Parliament Presidium must demand it three months later to hold the elections on the ninth upcoming month before the parliamentary session ends on June 6, 2022.