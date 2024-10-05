Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani extends greetings to Yazidis for Jama festival

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani extended greetings to the Yazidi community on Saturday, marking the Jama Festival and reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting their rights and welfare.

In a statement from his office, Barzani congratulated Yazidis in Kurdistan and worldwide. "On the occasion of the Jama Festival, I offer my sincere congratulations to all Yazidi brothers and sisters, especially the Prince, Baba Sheikh, and the Spiritual Council," the statement said.

Barzani wished the Yazidi community a joyful celebration, adding, "I hope this festival brings happiness and blessings." He emphasized the KRG's steadfast support for the Yazidis' legitimate rights, stating, "Serving your community remains one of our top priorities."