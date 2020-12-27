Kurdistan MoH issues a circular on arrivals from Nine countries

Date: 2020-12-27T12:25:48+0000

Shafaq News/ Travellers arriving in Kurdistan from Nine countries shell undergo mandatory tests to limit the spread of the new Coronavirus variant, a circular issued by the region's Ministry of Health earlier today. Those nine countries are Britain, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iran, Japan, and Lebanon. The Ministry indicated that the arrivals who exhibit signs and symptoms of the disease shall be transferred to hospitals for testing, management, and surveillance. The Ministry noted that the tests would be repeated after eight days of their return, indicating that the same procedures apply to the expatriates of other countries that might join the ban list.

