The region's situation amid COVID-19 is calm, Kurdistan MOH says
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2020-11-22T16:52:33+0000
Shafaq News / A spokesman for the Kurdistan Ministry of Health, Aso Hawizi, told Shafaq News agency that the situation in the region amid COVID-19 is currently calm, after the suspension of official school hours for a month now.
Hawizi explained that a crisis cell meeting will take place at the end of November to issue a decision regarding schools, adding, "our report on the situation will be completed at the end of the current week and presented during the meeting."