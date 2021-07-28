Kurdistan's MoH to randomly test tourist groups arriving in the Region 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Health devised a plan to conduct medical examinations for COVID-19 to tourists arriving in the Region, the cabinet's spokesperson Gutyar Adel said on Wednesday.

In a press conference held after the cabinet meeting, Adel said, "Unfortunately, most of the citizens in the region did not adhere to the preventive measures. We have reached a critical stage of the Coronavirus pandemic."

"In cooperation with the Ministry of Health, we will form medical teams to randomly test tourists arriving in the3 Region at the entrance points."