Kurdistan-Jordan Medical Symposium in Erbil Provides Platform for Expertise Exchange

Shafaq News/ Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosted the Kurdistan-Jordan Medical Symposium on Tuesday, creating an avenue for knowledge sharing.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the inaugural day of the symposium saw participation from the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, the federal and regional health ministers, the Jordanian health minister, and the Jordanian ambassador to Iraq.

Sirwan Tawfiq, Director of Marketing at the Erbil Directorate of Tourism, who attended the symposium, told Shafaq News Agency that "this symposium has gathered several large Jordanian medical centers and hospitals to acquaint the citizens of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with the medical field and their services, given Jordan's success in the realm of medical tourism."

He added that this forum will allow the citizens of Kurdistan to benefit from Jordanian expertise in medical tourism.

Aymen Abdul Rahman, a participant in the symposium, told Shafaq News Agency, "Jordanian hospitals participating in the symposium have offered a variety of free services to patients, which will continue throughout their presence in the region."