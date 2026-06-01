Kurdistan-Iran trade fully restored after wartime disruption

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Trade between Iraq's Kurdistan Region and Iran has resumed in full after disruptions caused by the recent regional conflict, the head of the Region's Importers and Exporters Union (UIEK) announced on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Mustafa Sheikh Abdulrahman attributed the earlier slowdown to disruptions in air transport and airport operations during the conflict, noting that those obstacles have been resolved and that economic and commercial activity has stabilized significantly.

The recovery comes as expansion work continues at the Parviz Khan border crossing, one of the main trade gateways between Iran and Kurdistan. Iranian media reported that the project includes upgrades to transport links, customs facilities, and transit infrastructure.

According to official figures, Iraq was the largest destination for exports from Iran's Kermanshah province in April, with shipments exceeding $148 million. Recent trade data also showed that Iraq accounted for about 17.6% of Iran's total exports, ranking behind only China and ahead of the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, and Afghanistan.