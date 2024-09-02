Kurdistan Government: July pensions to be distributed under unified law

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdish Ministry of Finance announced that July pensions will be distributed according to the Unified Pension Law, aligning them with federal government salaries.

"Under the direction of the Minister of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan region, pensions for July will be distributed following the Unified Pension Law, after adjustment to match federal government salaries," the ministry stated.

The announcement comes a day after Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated that the Iraqi government is working to resolve the issue of delayed salaries for Kurdistan employees for July and August. He noted that a solution for July's wages has been reached and will be sent soon, while efforts to address August's salaries are ongoing.

So far, the salaries for July and August have not been disbursed, raising concerns about potential disruptions to the upcoming school year.