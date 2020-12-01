Kurdistan ’Barzani to solve the problems with federal government through dialogue

Shafaq News / The Kurdish PM, Masrour Barzani, received, on Monday, the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Maxim K. Maximov, in the capital, Erbil.

Barzani discussed with the Russian ambassador “ways to strengthen relations boost economic ties between Russia and the Region, especially in the fields of investment and trade exchange.” Barzani said in a statement

He added, “Kurdistan is always ready to solve all the outstanding problems with the federal government through constitution-base dialogue "confirming that the financial dues as a pressure card to punish the Kurdistan Region, Barzani stressed in the statement.

The Kurdish PM also praised Sinjar agreement in order to normalize the situation which guarantees reconstruction and the return of the displaced."