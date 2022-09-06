Kurdish parties convene to discuss unifying Kurdish position

Shafaq News / The Gorran movement, the Kurdistan Islamic Union, and the Kurdistan Justice Group, convened on Tuesday to discuss the election file.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the meeting discussed the election file and unifying the Kurdish position from the political impasse that Baghdad is going through.

The responsible for the election file in the Gorran movement, Yaseen Hama Ali, told Shafaq News agency that the Kurdish Presidency supports unifying the Kurdish position. However, "we recently noticed reluctance in holding consultative meetings, which prompted us to start political talks between the Kurdish parties to discuss approving an electoral law that guarantees the rights of all parties."

"The Parliamentary election is a national file that must be agreed upon by all political parties", he added.

The Kurdish official expressed concern over the current political crisis in Baghdad, stressing the need to protect the Kurdish community's rights in the negotiations expected to be held in the future.