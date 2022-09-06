Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdish parties convene to discuss unifying Kurdish position

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-06T12:52:54+0000
Kurdish parties convene to discuss unifying Kurdish position

Shafaq News / The Gorran movement, the Kurdistan Islamic Union, and the Kurdistan Justice Group, convened on Tuesday to discuss the election file.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the meeting discussed the election file and unifying the Kurdish position from the political impasse that Baghdad is going through.

The responsible for the election file in the Gorran movement, Yaseen Hama Ali, told Shafaq News agency that the Kurdish Presidency supports unifying the Kurdish position. However, "we recently noticed reluctance in holding consultative meetings, which prompted us to start political talks between the Kurdish parties to discuss approving an electoral law that guarantees the rights of all parties."

"The Parliamentary election is a national file that must be agreed upon by all political parties", he added.

The Kurdish official expressed concern over the current political crisis in Baghdad, stressing the need to protect the Kurdish community's rights in the negotiations expected to be held in the future.

related

Kurdish parties in Kirkuk started holding meeting to prepare for the early elections

Date: 2020-09-09 10:14:12
Kurdish parties in Kirkuk started holding meeting to prepare for the early elections

Kurdish parties reach understandings on the electoral districts file

Date: 2020-10-06 11:13:31
Kurdish parties reach understandings on the electoral districts file

Kurdish parties in Kirkuk convey their demands to the federal government

Date: 2020-12-06 15:05:17
Kurdish parties in Kirkuk convey their demands to the federal government

Kurdish Parties in Kirkuk failed to establish a census-based electoral list

Date: 2021-02-07 16:33:49
Kurdish Parties in Kirkuk failed to establish a census-based electoral list

With no men on board, four women to represent the Kurdish parties in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-05 19:52:40
With no men on board, four women to represent the Kurdish parties in Diyala

Under auspices of President Barzani, Kurdistan's parties agree to hold legislative election under current rules

Date: 2022-08-10 14:02:48
Under auspices of President Barzani, Kurdistan's parties agree to hold legislative election under current rules