With no men on board, four women to represent the Kurdish parties in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish parties in Diyala will be contesting for the upcoming legislative elections in the governorate with only four candidates, all of whom are women.

The media official of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Ibrahim Hasan, told Shafaq News Agency that his party will be running for the elections with one candidate in Khanaqin.

"The candidate, Soussane Mansour Karam, is the sister of the Commander of the second backup Major-General Hussein Mansour Karam, who perished in the battle against ISIS a few years ago in Kirkuk," he said.

Four women will represent the Kurdish forces: Damavand Jalil Said for the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party, Joan Mahmoud Ghafour for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Soussane Mansour Karam for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, in Khanaqin district, in addition to Mirvat al-Arquazi in al-Miqdadiyah.