Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

With no men on board, four women to represent the Kurdish parties in Diyala

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-05T19:52:40+0000
With no men on board, four women to represent the Kurdish parties in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish parties in Diyala will be contesting for the upcoming legislative elections in the governorate with only four candidates, all of whom are women.

The media official of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Ibrahim Hasan, told Shafaq News Agency that his party will be running for the elections with one candidate in Khanaqin. 

"The candidate, Soussane Mansour Karam, is the sister of the Commander of the second backup Major-General Hussein Mansour Karam, who perished in the battle against ISIS a few years ago in Kirkuk," he said. 

Four women will represent the Kurdish forces: Damavand Jalil Said for the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party, Joan Mahmoud Ghafour for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Soussane Mansour Karam for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, in Khanaqin district, in addition to Mirvat al-Arquazi in al-Miqdadiyah.

related

A Kurdish official in Diyala highlights the marginalization of the Kurds in the governorate

Date: 2020-10-21 12:54:15
A Kurdish official in Diyala highlights the marginalization of the Kurds in the governorate

About 12 billion$ of bilateral trade between Iran and Iraq

Date: 2020-11-19 13:50:35
About 12 billion$ of bilateral trade between Iran and Iraq

Kurdish parties in Kirkuk started holding meeting to prepare for the early elections

Date: 2020-09-09 10:14:12
Kurdish parties in Kirkuk started holding meeting to prepare for the early elections

Kurdish parties reach understandings on the electoral districts file

Date: 2020-10-06 11:13:31
Kurdish parties reach understandings on the electoral districts file

The first security meeting between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga in Diyala

Date: 2020-07-28 12:25:10
The first security meeting between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga in Diyala

Kurdish parties in Kirkuk convey their demands to the federal government

Date: 2020-12-06 15:05:17
Kurdish parties in Kirkuk convey their demands to the federal government

Iraqi army and Peshmerga close ISIS outlets between Diyala and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-07-29 12:44:45
Iraqi army and Peshmerga close ISIS outlets between Diyala and Kurdistan

Kurdish Parties in Kirkuk failed to establish a census-based electoral list

Date: 2021-02-07 16:33:49
Kurdish Parties in Kirkuk failed to establish a census-based electoral list