Kurdish leaders vow to protect coexistence on Islamic Scholars Union anniversary

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish leaders on Sunday marked the 55th anniversary of the Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union, stressing its role in promoting coexistence and curbing extremism.

Founded in 1969 during the Kurdish revolution, the Union began as a resistance body and has since focused on countering radical ideologies, fostering acceptance across ethnic and religious lines, and protecting social harmony.

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani recalled that the Union was established on the advice of his late father, Mullah Mustafa Barzani, calling it a historic step that positioned scholars at the center of national awareness and the defense of Kurdish rights.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, in a separate message, praised the clerics’ contribution to rejecting extremism, upholding moderation in Islam and strengthening unity among Kurdistan’s diverse communities.

President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized earlier the Union’s part in promoting dialogue and combating fanaticism, describing its scholars as "essential partners in preserving social peace."