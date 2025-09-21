President Barzani: Kurdistan homeland for all components

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Sunday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani pledged to confront hate speech and defend coexistence as the Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union marked its 55th anniversary.

Founded in 1969 during the Kurdish revolution, the Union originally served as a resistance body. Today, its stated goal is to counter radical ideologies, encourage acceptance across ethnic and religious lines, and safeguard communal harmony.

In a statement, Barzani noted the Union's role in combating extremism and promoting dialogue, calling the clerics key partners in “eradicating fanaticism” and strengthening social peace.

"Kurdistan will remain a homeland for all components without discrimination,” he added.