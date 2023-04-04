Kurdish leader welcomes historic oil export agreement with Baghdad

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani welcomed on Tuesday the oil export agreement between the governments of Baghdad and Erbil, expressing his hope that it would be a gateway to resolving all outstanding issues.

In a statement, Barzani's office said that Masoud Barzani had a telephone conversation with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

During the phone call, Barzani described the signing of the agreement between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government of Iraq on oil exports as a "historic step and praised the efforts of the Iraqi Prime Minister in resolving outstanding issues and successfully achieving this agreement."

He said, "If there is goodwill and willingness to solve the issues, it will be easy and possible to resolve them," expressing his hope that this agreement will become a gateway to starting the process of resolving all the outstanding issues and problems between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government of Iraq."

During the same phone call, Barzani reiterated his support for the efforts and steps taken by the Iraqi Prime Minister.