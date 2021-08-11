Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani meets with the head of PMF 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, and the head of the Popular Mobilization Authority stressed, on Wednesday, the necessity of coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi forces to protect security and stability in the country.

Barzani's headquarters said in a statement, The Kurdish leader received in Saladin the head of the Popular Mobilization Authority Faleh al-Fayyad, and discussed the political situation in Iraq and the region and the latest security developments, as well as threats of ISIS.

The statement added that both sides affirmed the coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi forces in order “to protect security and stability.”