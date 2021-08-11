Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani meets with the head of PMF 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-11T18:28:15+0000
Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani meets with the head of PMF 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, and the head of the Popular Mobilization Authority stressed, on Wednesday, the necessity of coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi forces to protect security and stability in the country.

Barzani's headquarters said in a statement, The Kurdish leader received in Saladin the head of the Popular Mobilization Authority Faleh al-Fayyad, and discussed the political situation in Iraq and the region and the latest security developments, as well as threats of ISIS.

The statement added that both sides affirmed the coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi forces in order “to protect security and stability.”

related

Barzani expresses "delight" following the inauguration of a Qatari consulate in Erbil

Date: 2021-03-24 16:23:41
Barzani expresses "delight" following the inauguration of a Qatari consulate in Erbil

Masoud Barzani on the deceased Prince of Kuwait: Kuwait-Kurdistan relations strengthened in his era

Date: 2020-09-29 20:38:27
Masoud Barzani on the deceased Prince of Kuwait: Kuwait-Kurdistan relations strengthened in his era

Masoud Barzani discusses with the U.S. ambassador to Iraq files of mutual interest

Date: 2021-06-21 11:47:01
Masoud Barzani discusses with the U.S. ambassador to Iraq files of mutual interest

Masoud Barzani commemorates the 47th anniversary of Leyla Qasim's execution

Date: 2021-05-12 08:51:08
Masoud Barzani commemorates the 47th anniversary of Leyla Qasim's execution

Masoud Barzani hosts the UK ambassador to Iraq in Erbil 

Date: 2021-08-09 12:16:46
Masoud Barzani hosts the UK ambassador to Iraq in Erbil 

Masoud Barzani on the controversial Iranian documentary: Kurdish heroes liberated Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-27 21:38:51
Masoud Barzani on the controversial Iranian documentary: Kurdish heroes liberated Kurdistan

Masoud Barzani: approving the budget law will enhance coexistence in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-01 08:05:27
Masoud Barzani: approving the budget law will enhance coexistence in Iraq

Barzani to Norway's Ambassador: The relations with Baghdad is on the right track

Date: 2020-10-21 14:43:20
Barzani to Norway's Ambassador: The relations with Baghdad is on the right track