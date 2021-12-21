Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-12-21T15:08:19+0000
Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, discussed with the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, the political situation in Iraq, the election results, and other topics of mutual interest.
A statement by Barzani's headquarters said that the latter received today the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, in Erbil today.
The statement added that the two sides emphasized the need to implement the three principles of partnership, harmony and balance in governing the country, to achieve stability, recovery and integrity of the political process in Iraq.
The statement added that the two parties also shed light on the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, in addition to developing economic, commercial and cultural relations between the two countries.