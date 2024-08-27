Kurdish leader Barzani, Pakistani ambassador explore bilateral cooperation

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Pakistan's Ambassador to Iraq, Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed, on Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Erbil and Islamabad.

According to a readout released by the Barzani headquarters, the Pakistani envoy expressed his admiration for the progress and stability enjoyed by the Kurdistan Region, conveying greetings to the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The ambassador assured Barzani that Pakistan is keen to establish stronger ties with the Kurdistan Region in various fields, including trade and culture.

The meeting touched on the political situation in Iraq and the region, relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government, and the threat of terrorism at both the global and regional levels.