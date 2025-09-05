Leader Barzani and FM Barrot discuss Kurdistan-France relations

Shafaq News – Paris

The Head of Kurdistan Democratic Party, leader Masoud Barzani, met on Friday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in Paris, reaffirming historic ties between Kurdistan and France.

Barzani’s media office said the visit underscored the “historic relations and bonds of friendship” between the peoples of Kurdistan and France, with both sides committed to further strengthening their ties.

Talks focused on relations between Erbil and Baghdad, with Leader Barzani stressing the need to adhere to the Iraqi Constitution to resolve outstanding disputes, framing them as central to regional stability.

In turn, Barrot reaffirmed France’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the Kurdistan Region, including continued support for the Peshmerga—the Kurdistan Region’s armed forces.

He added that France views its relationship with the Kurdistan Region as part of its broader partnership with Iraq, highlighting that Paris would remain engaged in political and security matters across the Middle East.