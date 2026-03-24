Kurdish figures denounce Iran strike on Peshmerga

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani on Tuesday condemned the Iranian missile strike that left 36 casualties among Peshmerga forces in Erbil, calling it an “act of aggression” with no justification.

In a statement, Barzani said the strike reflects repeated attacks on the Iraqi Kurdistan Region that violate good-neighborly relations and international law, stressing that the Region has never been part of the US-Israel-Iran war or posed a threat to neighboring states.

Separately, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi expressed solidarity with the victims, saying he shares the grief of the Kurdish people in the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga. Erbil governor Omid Khoshnaw also condemned the strike, explaining that the Kurdistan Regional Government has maintained neutrality since the start of the regional escalation and calling on Tehran to provide an official explanation.

During a visit to Emergency Hospital in Erbil, Khoshnaw said the facility received several wounded Peshmerga fighters, including critical burn cases, adding that the Kurdish government continues to provide full medical care and support.

أشارك الحزن مع شعبنا الكردي في إقليم كردستان وقوات البيشمركة على استشهاد أبطالهم.كما نعزي الرئيس مسعود البرزاني والقادة في الإقليم وعوائل الشُّهداء في مصابهم، ونتمنى الشفاء العاجل للجرحى. — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) March 24, 2026

The condemnations follow earlier statements from the Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who also denounced the strike and called for steps to prevent further violations.

Read more: Between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates US-Iran confrontation