Nechirvan Barzani condemns Iran strike as “hostile aggression” on Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani condemned on Tuesday the Iranian missile strike, which killed six and injured 30 of the Peshmerga fighters.

He stressed that the Kurdistan Region “has always been a factor of peace and stability,” reaffirming its commitment to a policy of non-involvement and avoiding regional conflicts.

The Kurdish president added that the attack represents “a direct hostile aggression against the sovereignty of the country,” and violates the principles of good neighborliness and lacks any justification.

Barzani called on the Iraqi government and the international community to step up efforts to prevent further violations and ensure the protection of Iraq’s sovereignty, including the Kurdistan Region.