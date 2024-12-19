Kurdish Solidarity, Al-Sulaymaniyah activists launches fundraiser for displaced Syrians

Shafaq News/ Civil activists in Al-Sulaymaniyah have launched a fundraising campaign to support hundreds of thousands of displaced Kurdish families in Syria, due to the recent military operations.

Hakim Sheikh Latif, a campaign organizer, said at a press conference attended by Shafaq News, "The campaign aims to mobilize both financial and moral support for displaced families,” adding that three donation centers would be set up in Al-Sulaymaniyah, with additional centers in other areas of the Kurdistan Region.

"Despite the financial crisis facing the residents of Al-Sulaymaniyah due to delayed salary payments, we call on everyone to stand with our people in Syria, as the suffering and displacement of Kurds have become a shared fate across the four parts of Kurdistan [In Syria, Iraq, Turkiye, and Iran]," Sheikh Latif noted.

Pointing out that the only border crossing between the Kurdistan Region and Syria remains closed, he urged the regional government to reopen it. "If reopening is not possible, we will coordinate with the Red Crescent to ensure humanitarian assistance reaches the affected families," he proceeded.

According to the United Nations, resources are “desperately” needed to fund relief operations. “The 2024 humanitarian appeal for Syria is one of the most poorly supported, having received less than a third of its requirements with only two weeks left.”

The current situation in northeast Syria remains tense. Following the collapse of the Assad regime, the region is experiencing a mix of hope and chaos. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the United States, still control parts of northeast Syria. A recent ceasefire between the US and Turkiye along the Euphrates River has expired, leading to military buildups and rising tensions.