Iraqi content creators raise $45K for wheelchairs

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad reopened the ‘’glass fundraising booth’’ on Tuesday after security forces reversed an earlier order to dismantle the structure.

The initiative, organized by Iraqi content creators in coordination with the Content Creators Union and the Federation of Trade Unions, aims to supply 1,000 electric wheelchairs and assist cancer patients.

The transparent square booth, set up in the capital’s Tahrir Square, allows the public to watch influencers and volunteers hosting live broadcasts to encourage donations.

Organizers reported collecting more than 59 million Iraqi dinars (around $45,000) within 48 hours, noting that contributions are processed through verified platforms, including QiCard and Mastercard, to guarantee delivery to beneficiaries.

Security forces had initially blocked the project shortly after its installation, triggering public criticism. Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani later instructed authorities to allow the booth to resume operations and contributed to the campaign.

Organizers added that they secured permits from the Interior Ministry and Baghdad municipality, ensuring that the initiative complies with regulations.