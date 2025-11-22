Fundraiser in Syria’s Hama collects $200M+ for rebuilding

Shafaq News – Damascus

Interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said on Saturday that the national fundraising Fida Hamaa campaign represents the starting point for restoring cities across Syria.

ألقى السيد الرئيس أحمد الشرع كلمة خلال مشاركته في حملة "فداءً لحماة"، تحدث فيها عن تقديره لتضحيات أبناء المحافظة وصمودهم، مؤكدًا أن حماة كما أعطت درساً في التضحية والفداء يجب أن تعطي درساً في البناء.#رئاسة_الجمهورية_العربية_السورية pic.twitter.com/wRWZwXttW8 — رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية (@SyPresidency) November 22, 2025

According to the campaign, the fundraising reached an estimated 210$ million within hours.

حملة فداء لحماة تختتم فعالياتها بجمع أكثر من 210 مليون دولار 🥳فداء لحماة.. عطاء يبني حياة 💚#فداء_لحماة #حماة #سوريا pic.twitter.com/94B0jtPmfL — Fida hamaa فداء لحماة (@fidahamaa) November 22, 2025

Business leaders, expatriates, and economic groups participated alongside individual and community initiatives from several provinces. Contributions ranged from major financial donations to direct commitments to fund infrastructure and production projects.

Syria is seeking to revive its economy by drawing local and foreign investment into reconstruction, with damage from years of conflict estimated at more than $200 billion. Industrial activity is gradually recovering, and Damascus has launched new funding initiatives.