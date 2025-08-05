Al-Sulaymaniyah hospital reports hundreds of cancer cases

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

2,000 new cancer cases were recorded during the first half of 2025 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, and other areas in central and southern Iraq, a senior health official revealed on Tuesday.

The director of Hiwa Cancer Hospital, Yad Naqshbandi, pointed out in a press conference that the shortage of cancer medications remains unresolved due to the ongoing financial crisis in the Kurdistan Region.

“However,” he added, “the fund dedicated to cancer treatment continues to support the hospital with financial assistance.”

Iraq has over 200,000 cancer patients, with limited access to treatment, high costs, and long delays. In 2022, 39,068 new cases were recorded, and the Health Ministry expects a 5–7% annual rise. Common cancers include breast, lung, colorectal, leukemia, and thyroid. As of 2023, only 25% of public hospitals had oncology departments, leaving much of the population without reliable cancer care.