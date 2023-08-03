Kurdish Representative Appointed as SOMO's Deputy Director

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Thursday said that Hamdi Elias has been appointed as the Deputy General Manager of the Iraqi Oil Export Company (SOMO) repressing the Kurdish component in the company.

"In accordance with the agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government, and for SOMO, as a federal body, to take its role in representing everyone, and to have a Kurdish representative present in the company's administrative structure, the Prime Minister of the region, Masrour Barzani, has appointed Hamdi Elias to assume the position of Deputy Director of SOMO," KRG's official spokesperson, Pishwa Hawrami, said in an official press release.

Hawrami explained that the move "comes after the approval of the Prime Minister of the Federal Government, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani," and subsequently, "the Federal Ministry of Oil issued a ministerial order for Elias to begin his duties."