Kurdish Religious Organization Demands to Halt Attacks on Kurdistan

Shafaq News / On Thursday, a Kurdish religious group called on both the international community and Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi to stop the bombings on the Kurdistan Region.

Sheikh Ahmed Zana, the leader of the Islamic Religious Scholars Association in Erbil, said at a gathering for Kurdish clerics, "The bombing that hit areas in Iraqi Kurdistan, specifically Erbil, are unhuman and unreligious."

Sheikh Zana appealed to the global community, religious clerics, and the Iranian President, saying: "Stop attacks on Kurdistan Region, specifically Erbil."

On Monday, Iran launched ballistic missiles at what they claimed was a base for the Israeli spy service Mossad in Erbil, northern Iraq.

According to the IRGC, one of Israel's main espionage headquarters in Erbil was destroyed by the strikes.

"This headquarters has been for plotting espionage activities and terror attacks," IRGC said in a statement.

The Kurdish authorities reported four civilians were killed, among them the multimillionaire businessman Peshraw Dizayee and several of his family members. Six others were injured.

While the Iraqi and Kurdish strongly denounced the attacks, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, claimed that this operation was self-defense.

Amir-Abdollahian highlighted that Iraq is part and parcel of Iran's safety yet asserted a reaction will be owed for any threat arising from this nation.

The Iranian minister stated that Tehran had passed on information to Baghdad about supposed Mossad activities in Kurdistan, a claim consistently rejected by the governments of Baghdad and Erbil.