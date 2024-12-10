Kurdish President in good health, continues to carry out his duties, source

Shafaq News/ Amid rumors circulating on social media about the health of the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, a source confirmed, on Tuesday, that the President “is in good health and continues to carry out his duties as usual.”

Currently, President Barzani is visiting Paris to attend the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral.

During his visit, Barzani met with the newly elected US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and other international officials.