Kurdish President Barzani with Mohsen Al-Mandalawi: Agreement to amend Budget Law reached

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani and the leader of the Al-Asas Party, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, agreed to amend the Budget Law to ensure the rights and entitlements of the Region.

Barzani and Al-Mandalawi met to discuss the political situation in Iraq and the relationship between the KRI and the federal government, emphasizing the importance of “cooperation among political parties to enhance stability and achieve development in Iraq,” according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The two sides agreed to amend the 2025 Budget Law to “ensure the rights and entitlements of the Kurdistan Region and its employees' salaries are fully protected, without any problems or obstacles.”

The meeting also covered the regional situation and its impact on Iraq, with both sides stressing the need for “joint efforts to address challenges and keep Iraq out of conflicts.”

In a separate discussion, Barzani engaged with the Secretary-General of the Iraqi Nahj Alliance, Abdul Sada al-Fariji, to address the country’s general situation, recent regional developments, and their implications. The two leaders emphasized the importance of “strengthening political cooperation to achieve stability and progress in Iraq and address challenges,” according to a statement from the Presidency.

Notably, President Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which he met with several officials, including PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, Chief Justice of Iraq's Federal Supreme Court Jassim Mohammed, head of the Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr) Haider al-Abadi, Muthanna Al-Samarrai, leader of the Al-Azm Coalition, and Nouri Al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition (SLC). He also participated in the State Administration Coalition (SAC) meeting.