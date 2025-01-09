Iraq celebrates Police Anniversary, Iraqi leaders pledge reform and support

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s police forces showcased their formations nationwide on the occasion of their 103rd anniversary, with official calls for enhanced support and modernization.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani media office, he reiterated “the government’s commitment to supporting the police force, enhancing its operations, and equipping it with the best material, scientific, and technological capabilities.”

“We also stress adherence to the principles of human rights, safeguarding the dignity of citizens, and enforcing the law with equality and justice, free from favoritism,” he affirmed.

President Abdul Latif Rashid also congratulated the Iraqi police, highlighting their significant role in combating terrorism alongside other security forces.

For his part, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, extended his congratulations, underlining the parliament’s commitment to supporting the Ministry of Interior.

“The parliament is committed to enhancing the ministry’s capabilities, enabling it to fulfill its duties effectively, especially in combating societal threats such as drug trafficking and organized crime in all its forms,” Al-Mandalawi stated.