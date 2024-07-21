Iraq’s Acting Speaker urges focus on security, services, and anti-corruption

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Acting Speaker of Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi emphasized the importance of addressing security, service, and anti-corruption issues during a meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Sunday.

According to a statement from Al-Mandalawi’s media office, he met with Al-Sudani to discuss the latest local and regional developments, as well as various political, economic, and security issues.

The statement indicated that the meeting highlighted the necessity of expediting the enactment of crucial laws to manage state affairs and serve citizens' interests, in addition to continuing the implementation of the government program approved by Parliament.

Al-Mandalawi underscored the strong cooperation and coordination between the legislative and executive authorities, urging a focus on security and service-related files. He also called for collaboration among all authorities to tighten the noose on corruption.