Kurdish President Barzani discusses with US Senate delegation Baghdad-Erbil-Washington ties

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani received a delegation from the US Senate, including Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Senator Ted Budd (R-NC).

The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, and the Consul General in Erbil, Mark Stroh.

According to the Kurdistan Region's presidency, the meeting "centered around the evolution of the US relationship with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the ongoing discussions to address the matters between Erbil and Baghdad. The overall situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region was also a key point of discussion."

The President expressed his gratitude to the US Senate and Congress for "their continuous support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," emphasizing the "shared desire of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to enhance mutual cooperation and strengthen relations with the United States."

In turn, the delegation reaffirmed the United States' "unwavering support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the significant value placed on their alliance with the Kurdistan Region."

The delegation also "commended the crucial role played by the Peshmerga in defeating ISIS and upholding peace and stability in Iraq."