Kurdish Presidency denounces Iraqi Army's attack on farmers: unacceptable

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish presidency issued a statement on Monday regarding the Iraqi army's actions toward Kurdish farmers.

The Kurdish Presidency Spokesman Delshad Shehab said, "This behavior is completely rejected and unacceptable in any form”, stressing that Kurdish Presidency is closely monitoring the issue and has called on the concerned authorities to take the necessary actions against those responsible for these acts and to prevent their recurrence.

Shehab added, "Such actions harm coexistence and social peace, and all parties should reject and condemn such practices and hold those responsible accountable legally."