Kurdish Parliament session to be held upcoming Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kurdistan Region has called upon the members of parliament to attend its next session to vote on a number of decision and read bills of law.

The house of representatives released a statement in which it said that the parliament will hold an ordinary session this upcoming Tuesday to vote on the candidature of Mona Youhanna Yacko to the post of Chairman of the Independent Commission for Human Rights in the Kurdistan Region.

It added that the agenda of the session includes a first reading of a series of bills of law, including law No. 22/2011 concerning the amendment of the rights and privileges of special need individuals.

The session’s agenda also includes the first reading of a bill of law concerning the amendment of industrial investment law No. 20/1998 in both the private and mixed sectors in the Kurdistan Region, and a bill of law for the second amendment of law No. 14/1993 concerning the union of chambers of commerce and industry in the Region.

On the agenda is also the first reading of a bill of law for the first amendment of law No. 10/2010 concerning the Ministry of Commerce and Economy in and a bill of law for the amendment of the Iraqi commerce law No. 20/1984 in the Kurdistan Region.