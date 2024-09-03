Kurdish PM Barzani: 500,000 workers integrated into the 'stronger' My Account system

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani described the "My Account (HISABI)" banking system, adopted by the Kurdish Government for salary and financial disbursements, as "stronger and more efficient" at the 2024 HITEX Expo opening ceremony in Erbil.

HITEX 2024 is among the largest expos in the Middle East and the first in Iraq. Held annually in Erbil in the Kurdistan Region, it attracts participation from numerous prominent companies. The event is attended by several high-ranking officials from the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments, along with Consuls from various countries.

PM Barzani announced that "500,000 public sector workers have been integrated into the banking system," affirming, "The system has reached a good level, and there's no longer a need for thousands of employees to stand in lines to receive their salaries."

"So far, 200 ATMs have been installed, and we plan to install 1,000 ATMs across the Region and include one million workers by 2025."

He further noted that "banking services in Kurdistan have developed fivefold over the past ten months."

Notably, the "My Account" project, launched by the Kurdish Government under PM Masrour Barzani, modernizes employee financial services, offering over 19 monthly banking services, including salary payments and loans, for 2500 IQD.

Supported by the Central Bank of Iraq, it aims to integrate all employees by the end of 2024, enhance transparency, and combat corruption, contributing to economic development in the Region.