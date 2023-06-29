Kurdish Leader Massoud Barzani Condemns Burning of Quran in Sweden

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani issued a strong message condemning the recent burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden.

In a statement, Barzani emphasized that burning the Holy Quran "goes against the principles of freedom of expression and is unjustifiable." He expressed that this act deeply wounds the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

"We strongly condemn this act and stress that such actions completely contradict the spirit of harmony and coexistence. They promote darkness and hate speech, which must be prevented by all parties involved." Barzani said.

Swedish police had given Salwan Momika, an Iraqi living in Sweden, a protest permit under free-speech laws. But later, police said the incident was being investigated for incitement of hatred.

Momika set fire to a copy of the Quran before Stockholm's central mosque.

The action sparked anger among many nations.

Middle Eastern nations strongly criticized the burning, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt.

The Quran burning on Wednesday took place as Muslims worldwide celebrated the first day of Eid al-Adha.