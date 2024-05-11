Baghdad Command launches wide-scale security operation in northern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Baghdad Operations Command initiated on Saturday a security operation aimed at pursuing "defeated terrorist elements," individuals wanted by the judiciary, and law violators in orchards located in the northern areas of Baghdad.

In a statement reported by Shafaq News Agency, the command stated, "Our security forces are actively engaged in preemptive operations with extensive intelligence support to tighten control over defeated terrorist elements, individuals wanted by the judiciary, and those who have violated the law."

"Units of the 6th Infantry Division and attached units have commenced a large-scale search and inspection operation in the orchards of Al-Tarmiyah district (including Al-Bo Shweil Orchard and Al-Malik Orchard) north of the capital Baghdad."

Additional details will be provided later. The command said.