Masoud Barzani strongly condemns the Crime of Saladin

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, condemned the crime of kidnapping and Killing 12 citizens in Balad, Saladin Governorate.

"We affirm that within the framework of achieving stability and protecting the lives of citizens, the Iraqi government, the concerned authorities and political parties must cooperate to curb these crimes", Barzani said in a statement.

Unidentified gunmen shot dead eight young men without clarifying the reasons, while four others are missing, according to a security source.

It is noteworthy that Al-Kadhimi decided to refer several security officials for investigation.