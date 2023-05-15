Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani Receives prominent Turkish-Kurdish figure

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received the prominent Kurdish figure in Turkey, Hashim Hashimi, in a cordial encounter on Monday, seeking to enhance bilateral relations and address the prevailing political landscape.

"Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani welcomed the renowned Kurdish politician and former Turkish parliamentarian, Hashim Hashimi, today in Saladin, Erbil," the Barzani Headquarters said in a press release.

The meeting, according to the readout, facilitated an exchange of perspectives regarding the current political situation in Turkey, with both leaders accentuating their commitment to fostering amicable ties.