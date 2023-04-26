Kurdish Leader Barzani meets high-level delegation from Turkey's Kurdish HUDA-PAR Party

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received a high-level delegation from Turkey's Kurdish Islamist Party, HUDA-PAR (Free Cause Party), led by Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu, on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the political situation in the region and exchanged views on the peaceful resolution of issues, as well as the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding between the peoples of the region, according to a readout from the Barzani Headquarters.
The meeting touched on the development of relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and HUDA-PAR.
The meeting highlighted the ongoing efforts to foster dialogue and cooperation between different political groups in the region, particularly in the context of the Kurdish issue, which spans multiple countries and involves various political actors.