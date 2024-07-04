Kurdish Leader Barzani meets Iraqi President in Baghdad amid political talks

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid in Baghdad on Thursday, after a series of meetings with federal officials.

In a statement by his headquarters, the meeting was attended by numerous Iraqi political leaders. President Rashid praised Barzani's visit, calling it significant for promoting constructive dialogue among political parties. He expressed hope that the visit's outcomes would contribute to Iraq's stability and serve the nation's interests.

The leaders, according to the statement, discussed the overall situation in Iraq and recent developments. They emphasized the need for intensified cooperation and enhanced coordination among political parties to overcome challenges and sustain the positive momentum in Iraq's political process.