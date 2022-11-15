Report

Barzani and Rashid reiterate commitment to supporting al-Sudani's cabinet

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-15T12:31:20+0000
Barzani and Rashid reiterate commitment to supporting al-Sudani's cabinet

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid and Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to supporting Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet and its government program.

According to a readout issued by his headquarters, Barzani received Rashid in the Saladin resort near the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched on the latest updates on the political situation, the new government's measures, and Iraq's foreign policy.

Barzani and Rashid reiterated their commitment to supporting the new Iraqi cabinet and its government program, laying emphasis on dialogue as a means to address problems.

Rashid arrived earlier today in the capital city of the Kurdistan region on a first visit since his election as president of Iraq on October 13.

