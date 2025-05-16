Iraq expresses readiness to support Iran-US negotiations

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid voiced his country’s readiness to support ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States.

In an interview with Al-Sharq TV, Rashid stated, “We welcome the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States. We support their success and are ready to provide everything necessary to help achieve constructive results.”

Commenting on the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad, President Rashid said its timing is critical given the multiple crises facing the region, including in Palestine, Sudan, Lebanon, and Syria. “We will work to address these issues, issue resolutions, and recommendations, and strive to implement them,” he added.

Rashid stressed the importance of unified support for the Palestinian people, emphasizing the need to halt the violence, ensure the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid, and secure the Palestinian right to statehood.

He also welcomed the lifting of sanctions on Syria, stating, “We hope for security and stability for the Syrian people and for a democratic system that represents all communities.”

Addressing the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 2025, Rashid urged the participation of all political forces, stressing the importance of transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Regarding outstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, Rashid pointed to the absence of a national oil and gas law as a major source of tension. “Passing this law will resolve many of the problems between the federal government, the Kurdistan Region, and other provinces,” he concluded.