Kurdish Leader Barzani Calls for Urgent Dialogue Among Kurdistan's Political Parties

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Thursday called on the political forces and parties in the Kurdistan region to convene talks to overcome their differences.

Barzani made this call during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Barzani National Memorial in the Barzan region, where he appealed to all political parties in the Kurdistan region to open a new chapter.

"I ask everyone to urgently hold an extensive meeting before the 18th of the current month of May to responsibly discuss all problems," he said.

The former president of the Kurdistan region said the political bureaus of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) should hold a meeting soon to" remove any ambiguity" and pave the way for the broader gathering he proposed.

"We cannot continue to break one another; we have a good opportunity now. We have not achieved anything by standing against each other," he continued, "we must learn from the fact that after 70 years of sacrifice and martyrdom, we did not achieve what we achieved during the seven days of the 1991 uprising when all of Kurdistan united under one front."

Barzani expressed readiness to exert utmost effort to resolve disputes within the Kurdistan region.