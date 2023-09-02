Kurdish Free Feyli Foundation mourns the loss of its president, Abdul Razzaq Ibrahim Ali, in London

Shafaq News / The Kurdish Free Feyli Foundation expressed profound sorrow today, Saturday, over the passing of its President, Abdul Razzaq Ibrahim Ali, in the British capital, London.

The organization announced that the funeral services for its leader would take place on Saturday, with a memorial service scheduled to be held in honor of the late Abdul Razzaq Ibrahim Ali, beginning on Sunday. The organization extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the departed.